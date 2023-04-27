Synovus Financial Corp Has $5.21 Million Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,767 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,486,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,447,898,000 after buying an additional 56,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $909,458,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,577,676 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $416,349,000 after purchasing an additional 118,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 20.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,377,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $363,554,000 after acquiring an additional 229,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,282,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $338,573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on COO. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.80.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Cooper Companies stock opened at $375.95 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $388.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $354.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,640,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,962 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

