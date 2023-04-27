Synovus Financial Corp Increases Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 42.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 40,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 24.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,799,000 after acquiring an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 18.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GMAB shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Danske raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $632.62.

Genmab A/S Trading Down 0.7 %

Genmab A/S Profile

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.09. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

