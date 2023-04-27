Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,618,000 after acquiring an additional 222,244 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 286.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 206,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,587,000 after purchasing an additional 153,234 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,091,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,601,000 after buying an additional 123,508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after buying an additional 105,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 531,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,066,000 after buying an additional 85,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $344.52 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $386.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $349.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. Loop Capital upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.83.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

