Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $373.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $391.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $367.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

