Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,132 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,326,000 after purchasing an additional 686,514 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,181,000 after acquiring an additional 616,973 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after acquiring an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,064,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,844,000 after acquiring an additional 57,789 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,760,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,406,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $94.42 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $134.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens cut Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.46.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

