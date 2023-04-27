Synovus Financial Corp Sells 4,528 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in SAP by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,919,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,899,000 after buying an additional 616,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 8,723.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,039,000 after acquiring an additional 261,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($127.78) to €120.00 ($133.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.20.

SAP Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SAP opened at $133.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.30 and its 200 day moving average is $112.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $157.30 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.32). SAP had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. Research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $2.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.53%.

About SAP

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.