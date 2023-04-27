Synovus Financial Corp Sells 6,498 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,498 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 96,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 46,803 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,175,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $974,624,000 after purchasing an additional 333,994 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. now owns 1,059,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $99.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.10. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $105.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

