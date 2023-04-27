Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) PT Raised to $33.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $31.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $37.75. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 8,691.3% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

