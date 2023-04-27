Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on Tarena International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Tarena International Stock Performance

Shares of TEDU stock opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. Tarena International has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -0.44.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

