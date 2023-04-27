TC Energy (TRP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect TC Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TRP opened at $40.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average of $41.98. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $36.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 472.41%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRP. TheStreet cut TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after buying an additional 993,965 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,122,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $681,525,000 after purchasing an additional 128,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,894,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,420,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $375,315,000 after purchasing an additional 257,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,582,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,617,000 after acquiring an additional 128,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.