Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.
Telecom Argentina Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TEO opened at $5.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97. Telecom Argentina has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39.
Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Telecom Argentina had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.69 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telecom Argentina will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Telecom Argentina
Telecom Argentina Company Profile
Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telecom Argentina (TEO)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.