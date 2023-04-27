Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Telecom Argentina Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEO opened at $5.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97. Telecom Argentina has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Telecom Argentina had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.69 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telecom Argentina will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEO. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 627.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

Featured Stories

