Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne updated its Q2 guidance to $0.55-$0.74 EPS.

Teradyne Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ TER opened at $93.33 on Thursday. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.35.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2,285.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TER shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

