The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AES stock opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of -26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.86%.

AES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

