The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 84.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 190.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $114.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.44, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.17.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.