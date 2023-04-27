The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Boosted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,801 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after acquiring an additional 479,032 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,202,000 after acquiring an additional 373,142 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,731,000 after acquiring an additional 307,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $55,307,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.9 %

GS stock opened at $336.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,791.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,116,302 shares of company stock valued at $30,101,191 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Further Reading

