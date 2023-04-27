The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW opened at $228.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.79 and its 200-day moving average is $230.77. The stock has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

