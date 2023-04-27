The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Barclays reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Zelman & Associates lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $228.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.77.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.