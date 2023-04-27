Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 2.8 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $533.13 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $611.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $205.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $560.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.94%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,639,000 after acquiring an additional 279,838 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 142.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

