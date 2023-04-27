THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF) PT Raised to GBX 50

THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 47 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.62) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
THG Price Performance
Shares of THGPF opened at C$0.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.62. THG has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$0.69.
THG Company Profile
