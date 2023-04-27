Traders Buy High Volume of Alcoa Call Options (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 34,725 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 52% compared to the typical volume of 22,855 call options.
Alcoa Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE AA opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.36. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $72.68.
Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alcoa Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AA. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alcoa
In other news, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $234,141.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,378.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 40,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $2,055,057.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $234,141.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,378.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,088 shares of company stock valued at $10,960,308 in the last quarter.
Institutional Trading of Alcoa
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.
About Alcoa
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alcoa (AA)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.