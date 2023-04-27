Traders Buy High Volume of Alcoa Call Options (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 34,725 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 52% compared to the typical volume of 22,855 call options.

Alcoa Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.36. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $72.68.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -8.62%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AA. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alcoa

In other news, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $234,141.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,378.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 40,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $2,055,057.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $234,141.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,378.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,088 shares of company stock valued at $10,960,308 in the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

