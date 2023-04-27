Traders Purchase High Volume of Innoviz Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 38,177 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 741% compared to the average volume of 4,538 call options.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Innoviz Technologies stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $351.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.53. Innoviz Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $6.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVZ. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently commented on INVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

