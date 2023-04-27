Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives C$53.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSU. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$56.50 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Trisura Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at C$30.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$33.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.05. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$29.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.90.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.10. Trisura Group had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of C$149.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$134.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 2.0391627 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

