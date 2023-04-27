UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Litchfield Hills Research

UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Litchfield Hills Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for UC Asset’s FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

UC Asset Price Performance

Shares of UCASU stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. UC Asset has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.74.

About UC Asset

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta area. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential and commercial properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The company also focuses to invest in and develop properties located in communities adjacent to airports and/or central business districts for shared home-office accommodations; and invest in hospitality properties.

