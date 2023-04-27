UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Litchfield Hills Research

UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Litchfield Hills Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for UC Asset’s FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.
UC Asset Price Performance
Shares of UCASU stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. UC Asset has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.74.
About UC Asset
