United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Market Perform”

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

UPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.78.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $172.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.27. The firm has a market cap of $148.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

