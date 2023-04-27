Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UNVR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:UNVR opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.99. Univar Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 333.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 57,069 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 452,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

