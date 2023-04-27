Vermilion Energy Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Vermilion Energy in a research report issued on Sunday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VET. StockNews.com raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Securities cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Vermilion Energy

Shares of VET opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.51. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,273,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.