Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,675,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,684 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,288,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,081.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,964,845,000 after purchasing an additional 818,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $34.81 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $45.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -52.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

