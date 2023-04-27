Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,592 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $150.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.89. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $156.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $407.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,039,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,507,683 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Barclays began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.09.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

