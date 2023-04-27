Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Position Decreased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Waste Management by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,759,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 577.3% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.9% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management stock opened at $163.61 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.79.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,214,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WM. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.67.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

