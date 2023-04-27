Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $50.00. The company traded as low as $35.96 and last traded at $36.12, with a volume of 960518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.11.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,632,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 107.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.71.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

