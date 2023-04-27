WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) PT Set at C$8.50 by Raymond James

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) received a C$8.50 price objective from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WELL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.79.

Shares of WELL Health Technologies stock opened at C$5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.00, a PEG ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96. WELL Health Technologies has a 12-month low of C$2.56 and a 12-month high of C$5.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.64.

In other WELL Health Technologies news, Director Thomas Craig Liston sold 9,700 shares of WELL Health Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.68, for a total transaction of C$45,396.00. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

