Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives $112.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $96.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.39. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other news, Director Brian Hehir sold 2,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $301,727.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,662.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Brian Hehir sold 2,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $301,727.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,662.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 78,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $8,201,864.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,618.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,834 shares of company stock worth $9,306,731. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 48.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.