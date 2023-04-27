Westpark Capital Initiates Coverage on SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX)

Equities research analysts at Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SKYX Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of SKYX stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $290.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of -2,474.21. SKYX Platforms has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SKYX Platforms

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SKYX Platforms by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SKYX Platforms by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 336,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 23,555 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

SKYX Platforms Company Profile

SKYX Platforms Corp. engages in the development of connected devices used in the installation of lighting fixtures and ceiling fans. It develops proprietary technology in the installation of electronics. The firm’s first patented technology is the Power-Plug, which is designed for “plug and play“ installation of weight bearing electronics such as light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrical products into ceiling electrical outlet boxes.

