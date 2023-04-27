Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) PT Lowered to $39.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.47% from the stock’s current price.

WMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average is $31.62. Williams Companies has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Williams Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 15,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

