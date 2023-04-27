Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WTFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $67.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $57.48 and a 52-week high of $97.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $565.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,252.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 37.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 48.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

