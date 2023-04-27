WisdomTree (WT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 28th. Analysts expect WisdomTree to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.66 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WisdomTree to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WisdomTree Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WT opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.67 million, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.40. WisdomTree has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.00.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WisdomTree from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group raised WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on September 19, 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

