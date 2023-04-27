Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives $106.87 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wix.com from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $85.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.24. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $53.12 and a 1 year high of $101.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.19.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $355.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.69 million. Analysts predict that Wix.com will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 22,397.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,124,000 after buying an additional 687,380 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,826,000 after acquiring an additional 522,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,591,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Wix.com by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 946,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,720,000 after purchasing an additional 306,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,336,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

