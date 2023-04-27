WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $37.25, but opened at $35.00. WSFS Financial shares last traded at $36.13, with a volume of 19,217 shares.

The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.30 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 13.21%. WSFS Financial’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WSFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth about $109,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in WSFS Financial by 17.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in WSFS Financial by 100.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average of $45.26. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

