Y.D. More Investments Ltd Acquires New Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NEP stock opened at $55.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $55.66 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.47.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.8425 dividend. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

