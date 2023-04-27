Y.D. More Investments Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,178 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14,240.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,096,486 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $91,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,198,000 after purchasing an additional 548,630 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $93,221,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR opened at $165.12 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $186.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.67.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

