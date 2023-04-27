Y.D. More Investments Ltd Buys Shares of 1,200 iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $588,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,053,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 62,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

BATS ITB opened at $72.44 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.94.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

