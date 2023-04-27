Y.D. More Investments Ltd Buys Shares of 13,693 Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,052,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tenable by 1,772.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after acquiring an additional 603,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tenable by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,138,000 after acquiring an additional 595,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $27,346,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tenable by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,939,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,086,000 after acquiring an additional 466,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TENB has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Tenable Price Performance

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -44.59 and a beta of 1.25. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.33.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $58,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,251.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $141,118.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $58,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,251.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,427 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.