Y.D. More Investments Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,500 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $39.46 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.