Zacks Research Weighs in on American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for American Electric Power’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s FY2023 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.19.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $92.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.99 and its 200 day moving average is $92.07. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

