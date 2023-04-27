Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Sells £6,982.96 in Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating) insider Gary McGrath sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 382 ($4.77), for a total transaction of £6,982.96 ($8,721.07).

Gary McGrath also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zotefoams alerts:

On Monday, February 13th, Gary McGrath purchased 39 shares of Zotefoams stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 386 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £150.54 ($188.01).

Zotefoams Price Performance

LON ZTF opened at GBX 371 ($4.63) on Thursday. Zotefoams plc has a 12 month low of GBX 233 ($2.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 414 ($5.17). The stock has a market cap of £180.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,855.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 370.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 342.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39.

Zotefoams Increases Dividend

About Zotefoams

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Zotefoams’s payout ratio is presently 3,500.00%.

(Get Rating)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.