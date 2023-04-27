ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.45.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

NYSE ZTO opened at $27.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.57. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $29.79.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 355,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 87,318 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,017,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 396,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 110,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 88.0% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 74,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 34,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Stories

