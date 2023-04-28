1,001 Shares in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Bought by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 52.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 17,841 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $77,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 26,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 79.3% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 104,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 46,163 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $46.50 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average of $40.84.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

