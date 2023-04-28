1,018 Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Purchased by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,873,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,197,000 after acquiring an additional 342,927 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,818,000 after acquiring an additional 431,262 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,122,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after acquiring an additional 103,786 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,886,000 after acquiring an additional 261,033 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,062,000 after acquiring an additional 331,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of EEFT opened at $108.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $133.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $865.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $441,096.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,378.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.