1,150 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Purchased by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 160.9% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $188.03 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $197.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.62 and a 200 day moving average of $180.20.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

