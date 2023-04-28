12,330 Shares in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Bought by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in ING Groep by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 45,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 33,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 65,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 90,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

ING stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. ING Groep had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4101 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 4.6%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on ING shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

